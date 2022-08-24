Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party, claimed on Wednesday that BJP leaders had made subliminal threats to AAP MLAs in Delhi that they would suffer the same fate as Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia if they refused to accept Rs 20 Crore from the BJP and leave the party.

Four AAP MLAs were present at the press conference on Wednesday, including Somnath Bharti.

“The same model which worked on Shinde in Maharashtra failed on Sisodia, but now the BJP is targeting our MLAs,” Sanjay Singh said.

According to Sanjay Singh, AAP MLAs have argued that the allegations against Manish Sisodia are false and the BJP leaders said they are also aware but this is the tactic.

Somnath Bharti claimed that a friendly BJP leader he has known for a very long time approached him.

At the press conference, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha revealed that a BJP politician with whom he had a close relationship also approached him.

Jha also revealed that he was offered ₹25 crores if managed to take some MLAs with him. The BJP leader cited the example of Manish Sisodia if they don’t oblige.