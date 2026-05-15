‘Take votes first, then raise prices’: Congress slams Modi govt over fuel hike

The Indian National Congress on Friday, May 15, criticised the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, alleging that the increase was deliberately delayed until the conclusion of assembly elections.

Govind Singh Dotasra, president of the Rajasthan Congress, took a swipe at the prime minister over his foreign visit, accusing the Centre of imposing additional financial burden on citizens amid rising inflation.

In a statement, Dotasra mocked what he called the government’s economic approach, alleging that the public was being asked to bear the burden of higher fuel costs in the name of national interest.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also criticised the move, claiming that the fuel price hike had been intentionally held back during the election period.

“It was already decided, take votes first, then raise prices,” Pilot alleged, accusing the government of keeping prices unchanged during elections to attract voters and increasing them immediately after polling ended in five states.

The Congress leaders said petrol and diesel prices have been raised by Rs 3 per litre, adding that the decision has further added to the financial burden on the common people.

The fuel price revision came days after Prime Minister Modi appealed to citizens to use fuel judiciously amid supply disruptions and economic uncertainties linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.