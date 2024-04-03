Tamil actor Visheshwara Rao, aged 64, succumbed to cancer at a hospital in Chennai. He breathed his last on April 2 at a private hospital in Chennai, following complications arising from his battle with cancer.

Rao had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past few years, according to Indian Express. His final rites are scheduled to be conducted later on Wednesday. Beginning his career at the tender age of six, Visheshwara Rao carved a significant niche for himself in the film industry, acting in approximately 300 films throughout his illustrious career.

Primarily known for his supporting roles in Tamil films, Visheshwara Rao gained prominence for his portrayal of Laila's father in Suriya's acclaimed film "Pithamagan," written and directed by Bala. Additionally, he garnered attention for his brief yet memorable role as the irksome shop owner in Madhavan's "Evano Oruvan."

Beyond Tamil cinema, Visheshwara Rao also showcased his talent as a comedian in numerous Telugu films and contributed to various television serials in supporting roles. Notable films in his repertoire include "Bhakta Potana," "Potti Pleader," "Sisindri Chittibabu," and "Andala Ramudu."

According to News18, several luminaries from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, and Jr NTR, paid their last respects to the late actor. Chiranjeevi adorned the casket with a garland, while Pawan Kalyan paid his respects with folded hands. Jr NTR also expressed his condolences.

Throughout his career, Visheshwara Rao shared the screen with legendary actors such as Nageswara Rao, NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan. He also had the honor of acting alongside esteemed political figures turned actors, including the late chief ministers MGR, NTR, and J Jayalalithaa.

The demise of Visheshwara Rao marks the end of an era in the South Indian film industry, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and contributions to cinema.