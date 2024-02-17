Around 100 farmers hailing from various farmers' associations found themselves in police custody after attempting to stage a 'rail roko' protest at the Thanjavur Railway Station. The demonstration, which started on February 17, was aimed at voicing solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation in New Delhi.

The protest, intended to halt the Cholan Express, saw prominent figures such as P R Pandian, Ayyakannu, and Sundaravimalanathan, presidents of different farmers associations, leading the charge. However, their efforts were met with police intervention, resulting in the arrest of all participants.

Tensions have been running high across the nation as farmers continue to press for the repeal of contentious agricultural laws enacted by the central government. The arrested farmers, echoing the sentiments of their counterparts in Delhi, expressed deep-seated grievances over the policies they argue threaten their livelihoods and undermine their rights.