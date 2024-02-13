18 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy have safely returned home on Tuesday. The fishermen arrived in their homeland from Colombo via air travel and were warmly received by officials from the Tamil Nadu fisheries department along with some BJP functionaries.

The fishermen had faced arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy last month on charges of maritime violations, leading to their detention in a prison. The return of these fishermen brings relief to their families and communities.

The incident unfolded on January 4 when the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended a total of 23 fishermen and seized their boats while they were fishing near Delft island in the Palk Bay Sea. The arrested fishermen were then taken into custody for a thorough investigation into the alleged maritime violations.

The safe return of the 18 fishermen is seen as a positive step and efforts to address issues related to maritime boundaries and fishing activities between India and Sri Lanka may gain renewed attention. The incident highlights the challenges faced by fishermen in the region and the need for diplomatic efforts to ensure their safety and well-being.