A distressing incident unfolded in Ennore, Tamil Nadu, where an ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe on December 27.

The leakage was promptly identified and halted by the authorities.

This hazardous event led to five individuals experiencing discomfort due to the strong odour of ammonia permeating the air. They were quickly transported to a local health facility for treatment.

The leak's immediate containment prevented further harm, and the affected individuals have since been reported to be in stable condition. In response to the incident, DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi Vijayakumar reassured the public that the situation had been stabilized and that there was no longer a cause for alarm. Residents were able to return to their homes, and medical as well as police teams were deployed to ensure safety and provide assistance.



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This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with industrial leaks, particularly those involving ammonia—a substance known for its corrosive properties and the severe health risks it poses upon exposure. High concentrations of ammonia can cause immediate harm to the eyes, respiratory system, and skin, potentially leading to blindness, lung damage, or even death.

In light of such risks, emergency procedures for dealing with ammonia leaks are critical. These include evacuating the area, isolating the leak, and using appropriate methods to contain and clean up the spill, such as using fog or fine water spray without directing water at the source of the leak. Personal protective equipment like NH3-rated goggles and gloves are also essential for handling such emergencies.

The recent ammonia leak in Ennore is a sobering incident that underscores the importance of stringent safety measures and rapid response protocols to protect both human life and the environment from the perils of chemical leaks.