At least four passengers were killed and 45 others were injured after a private bus lost control and plunged into a gorge in Tamil Nadu’s Salem on April 30.

The private bus which was on its way to Salem from Yercaud lost control and went down a hill.

According to the initial reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle careening down the hillside.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the nearby Salem Government Hospital for treatment by the rescue teams who rushed to the spot.

However, at least four people succumbed to their injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State L Murugan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The minister urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate compensation to the victims and injured.

