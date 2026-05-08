Tamil Nadu BJP refuses role in govt formation, rules out support to any alliance

Nainar Nagendran on May 8 said the Bharatiya Janata Party fully accepts the Assembly election results in Tamil Nadu and will not participate in any effort to form a new government in the state.

In a statement issued after the election outcome, Nagendran said the people of Tamil Nadu had not given the BJP the mandate or opportunity to form the government and that the party respects the democratic verdict.

“BJP wholeheartedly accepts the election results. Furthermore, we believe that the people have not given the BJP any opportunity or power to form the government in Tamil Nadu in this election. We deeply respect the will of the people of Tamil Nadu and the election results,” he said.

He further clarified that the Tamil Nadu BJP does not wish to be associated with any political attempt to form a government through post-poll arrangements.

“Therefore, the Tamil Nadu BJP does not want to be associated with any attempt to form a new government in Tamil Nadu. The party does not want to take any direct part in any attempt to form the government,” he added.

Nagendran also announced that the party would not support or vote for any political formation involved in government-making efforts following the election results.

“Furthermore, we inform the people that we will not vote for any party that is involved in the attempt to form the government,” he stated.