In the midst of a burgeoning controversy surrounding an advertisement for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) new launch complex in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered an unconventional birthday greeting to Chief Minister MK Stalin. The state BJP's decision to extend wishes to Stalin in Mandarin sparked further debate amid accusations of inappropriate imagery in the ISRO ad.

The advertisement, which prominently featured a 'Chinese flag,' drew criticism and political scrutiny, leading to a flurry of responses from various quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of the new ISRO facility in Tamil Nadu, used the occasion to underscore the error, lambasting the DMK-led government for what he deemed a lack of substantial action.

Accusing the government of merely seeking undue credit without tangible achievements, PM Modi condemned the inclusion of the 'Chinese sticker' in the advertisement. He further criticized the DMK party for what he perceived as a disregard for India's scientific community and its remarkable strides in the space sector.

Acknowledging the oversight, the Tamil Nadu government admitted to the mistake, with Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan characterizing it as a "small mistake" and assuring corrective measures. However, the controversy continued to simmer as the BJP, through its official channels, opted to wish Chief Minister MK Stalin in Mandarin, adding a layer of political commentary to the ongoing debate.

PM Modi reiterated the significance of acknowledging India's progress in the space domain, emphasizing the need for promotional material to reflect the nation's achievements accurately. He underscored the responsibility of the government to showcase India's space prowess appropriately, particularly when utilizing taxpayer money for such endeavors.