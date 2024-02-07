A tragic incident took place near Ooty on Wednesday when a portion of a building under construction collapsed, claiming the lives of six workers involved in the project. The victims have been identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36), and Radha (38). The incident occurred in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu.



According to Ooty Police, two workers with severe injuries were rushed to Ooty General Hospital, while another worker remains trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are currently underway to extricate the trapped worker and provide medical attention to the injured.



The Dean of Ooty General Hospital, Padmini, confirmed the tragic loss of six lives in the building collapse. The names of the victims reflect the impact on individuals, leaving a community in mourning.

Details surrounding the incident are still emerging and further information is awaited.