At least seven people were injured in a clash that broke out between the supporters of the BJP and DMK in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

The clash broke out over the timing of BJP candidate K Annamalai’s election campaign.

The altercation erupted on the night of April 11 when DMK members questioned Annamalai’s campaign extending beyond the permitted 10 pm limit.

The large crowd that had gathered involved in the clash started creating chaos. The police were quick enough to reach the spot and managed the situation before it further escalated.

One person who was injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital and an investigation into the matter has been launched.