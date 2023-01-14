Tamil Nadu Governor's Deputy Secretary has filed a complaint to Chennai Police demanding the registration of a criminal case and investigation against DDK leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy who made abusive and intimidatory remarks against the state Governor RN Ravi.

In this regard, the Raj Bhavan has shot a letter to Chennai's Commissioner of Police (CP) wherein, the Raj Bhawan said that a video of the ruling DMK's leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy is going viral wherein he made abusive remarks against the Tamil Nadu Governor.

''In the video, Shivaji Krishnamurthy is using foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language against the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu,'' the Governor's Deputy Secretary said in its letter to Chennai CP.

Addressing a rally, DMK leader Krishnamurthy said,'' The CM is asking us not to scold him. Had he read the speech properly, then we would have put flowers at his feet and welcomed him''.

Krishnamurthy further abused the governor and said, '' The Governor took oath as per the Constitution only right? It was written by our forefather Ambedkar only, right? If you are not able to tell his name, then leave for Kashmir. We ourselves will send terrorists so they can shoot you down''.

Interestingly, there has been tension between Governor RN Ravi and DMK government over several issues. However, a massive face-off erupted between them after the Governor's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark which drew the ire of the ruling DMK.

Later, the conflict further intensified further after RN Ravi during the state Assembly address skipped a few references to the name of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu MK Stalin moved a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter had staged a walkout of the House.

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