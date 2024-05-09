Eight individuals lost their lives in an explosion at a licensed fireworks factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, . Additionally, twelve others sustained severe burns.

Authorities reported that the explosion occurred at a licensed unit, raising questions about safety protocols within the industry. The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, with further details yet to emerge.

Sivakasi holds significant importance in India's production of fireworks, safety matches, and stationery items.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.