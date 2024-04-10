Five people, including four of a family were killed after a speeding SUV hit a two-wheeler and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway on the morning of April 10.

The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway, according to the Madurai district Superintendent of Police.

The police further stated that the four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Madurai’s Villapuram neighbourhood.

This is a developing story.