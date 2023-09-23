MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, stated that funerals for organ donors will be held with state honours.

In a statement, Chief Minister Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu was the top state in the country when it comes to organ donation, which has given hundreds of patients a new lease on life.

“This achievement has been made possible by the selfless sacrifices of families who come forward to donate the organs of their loved ones in a tragic situation,” Stalin said.

The decision to give state honours for the funeral was taken by the government in order to honour the sacrifice of the organ donors and their families.



Also Read: President not invited to new Parliament due to widowhood and tribal background, claims Udhayanidhi Stalin