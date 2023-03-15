Tamil Nadu government on March 15 announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each to 91 elephant caretakers in two camps in the state from CM Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Stalin made the announcement after meeting the Oscar-winning ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ starring caretaker couple Bomman and Bellie from Mudhumalai Tiger Reserve at Chennai.

CM Stalin also announced the setting up of homes for mahouts at a stipulated budget of Rs 9.1 crore. Additionally, Rs 5 crore has been allotted to develop ‘Elephant Camp’ in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

“New elephant camp with basic facilities would be built at Coimbatore Chavadi at the cost of Rs 8 crore”, added CM Stalin.

CM Stalin honoured the couple with a shield and bonnet who cared for the orphaned elephant Raghu, who was depicted in the Oscar-winning film "The Elephant Whisperers." They were also given Rs 1 lakh cheque by the CM.

The 28 elephants that were taken from their natural habitat and kept in the Theppakadu Elephant Camp are now living there. At this camp, these jumbos are trained to become "Kumki" elephants, which aid in the capture of wild elephants. It was established for timber loggers in 1917.



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