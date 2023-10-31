The Tamil Nadu government has lodged a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor R N Ravi for his alleged delay in clearing bills.

The state government has taken the issue to the Supreme Court, objecting to the Governor's delay in approving Bills and Government orders that were sent by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and Government.

The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, seeks to declare the Governor's alleged inaction, delay, and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate as unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, and unreasonable.

The Tamil Nadu government has listed 12 Bills in the writ petition that are pending with the Governor. The petition also mentions files that are pending with the Governor, relating to the sanction for prosecution and investigation of various corruption crimes involving public servants, and files relating to the premature release of prisoners.

The petition alleges that the Governor is causing administrative disruption by not signing orders and not cooperating with the State administration. The petition seeks a directive for the Governor to clear Bills, files, and Government orders within a specified timeframe.

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