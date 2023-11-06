Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has criticised DMK leader RS Bharathi's "insulting" remarks against the Naga community wherein the latter referred to them as "dog eaters".

Bharathi's comments were made during a party event a few days ago, when he was taking a dig at Governor Ravi for allegedly creating trouble and delaying bills.

The DMK leader had said, "The governor was chased away by the Nagas from their land. Those who eat dog meat could chase the governor out of the state. So, we must not forget how much more self-respect Tamils who eat their food with salt have".

The governor's office responded to these remarks on the social media platform X, calling him "scurrilous and unacceptable".

“Nagas are brave, honest and dignified people. Thiru R S Bharathi a senior DMK leader publicly insulting them as ‘Dog eaters’ is scurrilous and unacceptable. I urge Mr Bharathi not to hurt a community of which the whole of India is proud.”-Governor Ravi — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) November 5, 2023

The statement read, "Nagas are brave, honest and dignified people. Thiru R S Bharathi, a senior DMK leader, publicly insulting them as ‘Dog eaters’ is scurrilous and unacceptable. I urge Mr Bharathi not to hurt a community of which the whole of India is proud.”

RN Ravi served as the Governor of Nagaland from 2019 to 2021.