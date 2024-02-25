A 26-year-old man was hacked to death in Chennai in what appears to be a suspected case of honour killing after marrying a woman of a different caste. Five suspects, including the victim's brother-in-law, have been arrested in connection to the crime.

The victim has been identified as Praveen, who worked as a mechanic. The incident took place on Saturday near the city's Pallikaranai area.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police set up a special team which arrested the five accused -- Stefen Kumar, Jothi Lingam, Sriram, Ashok, Vishnu Raj and Dinesh.

Investigation has revealed that four months ago, Praveen had married Sharmila against her parents' wishes.

Praveen had left home to buy food on Saturday when Sharmila’s brother Dinesh, and the other four accused men surrounded the victim and attacked him.

Expressing shock over the incident, Praveen's father Gopi said, “He went out to buy food and when he did not return after two hours, I started to get worried. Only when my daughter-in-law began to cry, did I realise that something was wrong. I want all of them punished. I want the government to do something for my daughter-in-law."

A further investigation is underway.