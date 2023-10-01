In a bid to weed out fraudulent individuals posing as sadhus and disrupting the sacred practice of Girivalam, Tamil Nadu police have launched a comprehensive fingerprint drive to collect data from Sadhus along the Girivalam pathway in Tiruvannamalai district.

Girivalam, a revered ritual followed by devotees visiting the Arunachaleswarar temple, entails circumambulating the 14-kilometer hill on full moon days. Thousands of devotees partake in this spiritual journey, seeking blessings and inner peace.

The decision to initiate the fingerprint drive stemmed from numerous complaints lodged by devotees regarding fake sadhus obstructing their path and soliciting alms, causing disruptions during their sacred walk. In response to these concerns, police have taken proactive steps to ensure the sanctity of the Girivalam practice.

Police officials are collecting fingerprints and pertinent information from Sadhus to ascertain their true identities and backgrounds.