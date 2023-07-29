The Tamil Nadu Police on July 29 arrested well-known political analyst and writer Badri Seshadri on Saturday for allegedly making 'provocative' remarks about the recent violence in Manipur and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud during a YouTube interview.

According to the police, Seshadri was taken into custody under Sections 153, 153A, and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the interview, Seshadri made controversial statements, saying, "The Supreme Court has said that if you (government) cannot do anything, we (the court) will. Let's give a gun to Chandrachud and send him there. Let's see if he can restore peace."

He further added, "It's a hilly and complex region, and murders will happen there. We can't stop the violence from happening."

The First Information Report (FIR) filed against Seshadri was initiated by advocate Kaviyarasu, who saw the YouTube clip on July 22. In the complaint, the advocate accused Seshadri of criticizing the Supreme Court and CJI Chandrachud.

In response to the arrest, Tamil Nadu BJP State President Annamalai condemned the actions taken by the police, stating, "Tamil Nadu BJP strongly condemns the arrest of renowned publisher and stage speaker Badri Seshadri by the Tamil Nadu Police early this morning. This corrupt DMK government is relying only on arrests without power to address the views of the common people. Is the Tamil Nadu Police's job only to enforce the revenge measures of the corrupt DMK government?" Annamalai tweeted.