In the wake of heavy rains that triggered flooding in parts of Tamil Nadu, approximately 800 passengers found themselves stranded at Srivaikuntam railway station near Thoothukudi.

The Chennai-Egmore Express train was halted due to unsafe track conditions ahead, leaving the passengers in a precarious situation on December 17, 2023.

The rescue operation was multifaceted and involved various teams and strategies to ensure the safety of all passengers within a 48-hour window. Initially, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel from Tirunelveli, led by Inspector Praveen Kumar, were the first responders, providing essential supplies such as water bottles and food items.

They had to navigate through extreme water currents, using trucks and jeeps, and wade through chest-deep water for about 3 km to reach the passengers.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also played a crucial role, attempting to reach the station for nearly 30 hours before joining the efforts to evacuate the passengers. They worked alongside the RPF and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services to carry out the evacuation process. The elderly and weak were assisted with nylon ropes and carried on stretchers when necessary.



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A significant part of the rescue involved airlifting passengers to safety. Defence personnel deployed a helicopter to lower ropes and accessories needed to lift people from the flood-affected area. This aerial rescue was critical in ensuring that some passengers, including a child, were evacuated promptly.

By the evening of December 19, 500 passengers had been safely evacuated and transported to Vanchi Maniyachchi Railway station. The remaining passengers were rescued the following day. Those who could walk were guided through knee-level water for about 3 km before being taken by bus to the station, where they received medical assistance from the railway medical team. A special train was arranged from Vanchi Maniyachchi Station to Chennai for their onward journey.

The collaborative efforts of the railway staff, NDRF, RPF, local police, and the community were instrumental in overcoming the challenges posed by the floods. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was actively involved, making calls to southern railway officials to expedite the rescue operations. The Southern Railway had suspended traffic on the affected section and made arrangements for the passengers' transportation and care.

This coordinated rescue mission stands as a testament to the dedication and bravery of all involved, ensuring that despite the adverse conditions, all stranded passengers were brought to safety within the critical two-day period.