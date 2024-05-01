Several were feared dead after an explosion rocked a stone quarry in the Kariapatti area of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on May 1.

The massive blast was caught on a CCTV camera.

According to preliminary reports, the blast ripped through a storage room that is believed to have contained explosives.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately and started clearing debris and searching for unexplored materials.

Local residents have been complaining about the quarry for a long time alleging safety hazards and multiple accidents involving overloaded trucks.

Reports suggested that the quarry was shuttered temporarily before the explosion.

In the wake of the incident, locals are demanding the permanent closure of the stone quarry.

