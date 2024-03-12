Three students died after they were crushed by a truck while travelling by standing on the vehicle’s footboard on March 12.

The accident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

The private bus was travelling on the Trichy-Chennai Highway when the incident took place.

When the bus reached Sirukanallur, a container truck came very close to the vehicle.

At this time, the three students got crushed between the bus and the truck which killed them on the spot.

Another student has been admitted to a hospital with severe injuries.

Melmaruvathur Police reached the spot upon learning of the accident. They retrieved the bodies lying scattered on the road, and sent them to a government hospital for autopsy.

The police have initiated an investigation.