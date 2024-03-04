Two students from Andhra Pradesh drowned in the sea when a group of nine students from that state went to the Mahaballipuram beach in Tamil Nadu, according to police reports on Sunday. Four pupils have been safely recovered, however the incident has spurred a search for the remaining three students who are still missing.

Mahaballipuram Police officials provided details, stating, "A group of students from Andhra Pradesh were on a trip to Mahaballipuram. They were playing and bathing in the sea when rough waves dragged them inside." The unforeseen turn of events led to panic among the students, prompting desperate cries for assistance. Locals and police responded swiftly, managing to rescue four students from the turbulent waters.

However, the search continues for the three students who remain unaccounted for. Authorities are deploying efforts to locate and ensure the safety of the missing individuals, intensifying their search along the Mahaballipuram beach.

This unfortunate incident adds to a string of recent drowning cases. Just last month, three teenage boys lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Yamuna River in Delhi. In a separate incident in January, a 24-year-old boy met a tragic end by drowning in the sea at Chal beach in Kannur district's Azhikode in Kerala.