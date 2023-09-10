Two tigresses were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Avalanche forest area in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Saturday (September 9).

While one was found in a stream of the Avalanche dam, another tigress was found further away. People of the Emerald village in Kundah block, who found the dead tigresses informed the police and forest officials.

The cause of their death will be known only after a post-mortem was conducted, a senior forest official said.

S Gautham, the district forest officer for the Nilgiris region, arrived on the scene quickly with ranger Krishna Kumar and other staff members to examine the remains. The DFO confirmed the tragedy and stated that both tigresses may have passed away around two days ago.