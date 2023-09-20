Tax raids underway at the houses of contractors, suppliers in Tamil Nadu
Several officials of TNEB and TANGEDO are also under scanner.
Advertisement
Tax raids underway at the houses of contractors, suppliers in Tamil Nadu
The Income Tax Department is conducting raids in Chennai at several places related to contractors and suppliers of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDO), according to news agency ANI.
Reports also suggested have informed that several officials of TNEB and TANGEDO are also under scanner.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today