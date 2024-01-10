Andhra Pradesh High court on Wednesday (January 10) granted anticipatory bail to TDP supremo and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with three cases filed against him. The cases pertain to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) aligment, Liquor policy and Sand policy.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to former Excise minister Kollu Ravindra in connection with Liquor Policy case.