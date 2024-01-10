TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail granted in three cases
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to TDP leader and ex-Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, in relation to three cases filed against him
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TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail granted in three cases
Andhra Pradesh High court on Wednesday (January 10) granted anticipatory bail to TDP supremo and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with three cases filed against him. The cases pertain to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) aligment, Liquor policy and Sand policy.
The court also granted anticipatory bail to former Excise minister Kollu Ravindra in connection with Liquor Policy case.
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