Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has made history as the youngest-ever Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet 3.0. At 36, Naidu secured his position by winning the Srikakulam constituency in Andhra Pradesh for the third consecutive time in the recent Lok Sabha elections, defeating Tilak Perada of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a substantial margin of 3.2 lakh votes.

Rammohan Naidu is following in the footsteps of his father, Yerran Naidu, a respected TDP leader and former Union Minister. Yerran Naidu, affectionately known as 'Yerranna,' was the youngest minister at age 39 in the 1996 United Front Government. He served in the cabinets of Prime Ministers Deve Gowda and I.K. Gujral until 1998. The senior Naidu, who tragically passed away in a road accident in 2012, had been a four-time member of Parliament and the TDP's Parliamentary leader in the Lok Sabha.

Entering politics in 2012, Rammohan Naidu quickly established himself as a dedicated supporter of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He served as the party's National General Secretary and became the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha after winning the Srikakulam seat in 2014 at the age of 26. An MBA graduate with an engineering degree from the US, he completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

In his parliamentary career, Naidu has been actively involved in several key committees. He has been a member of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing, and has also contributed to the committees on Railways, Home Affairs, Tourism and Culture, Welfare of Other Backward Classes, and the Official Language Department. His exceptional performance as an MP earned him the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020.

Naidu's progressive stance on gender rights gained attention in 2021 when he took paternity leave during the budget sessions for his wife's pregnancy, sparking discussions on gender equality. He is one of the first MPs to advocate for menstrual health education and sex education in Parliament and has campaigned for the removal of GST on sanitary pads.