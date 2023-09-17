Narendra Damodardas Modi, the current Prime Minister of India is turning 73 today, September 17, 2023. His party, Bharatiya Janata Party is planning a grand celebration with all state BJP party offices holding bicycle rallies, and different programmes across India.

Coming from an extremely humble background, PM Modi's journey from a tea seller to India's Top state leader has been a motivation to many. The new generation has been extremely inspired by the prime minister's vision for a strong and prosperous India.

Born in Gujarat's Vadnagar, Modi is the third of six kids born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben Modi. His father ran a little tea stall at Vadnagar railway station where he would help him as a kid. After his father's demise, his mother took over the reigns of bringing up her children by working as a house help in the neighbourhood.

Despite his hard life, Modi was a bright student, whose hardwork and determination led him to change his destiny and serve the nation He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist association and ideological mentor of Bharatiya Janata Party at a very young age.

Despite the fact that Modi was involved in politics since his early twenties, he rose to prominence only after the 1990s. He was designated as the general secretary of Gujarat BJP. He assumed a significant part in BJP's triumph in 1995 Gujarat Assembly elections.

PM Modi was appointed Gujarat's chief minister in 2001. From that day onwards, PM Modi has never looked back. Modi was in charge of Gujarat's chief executive during a time of rapid economic expansion. He executed various prominent social government assistance plans, including SWAGAT online program, Energetic Gujarat Highest point, Praveshotsav, Gunotsav and festivity of different public celebrations.

His ubiquity kept on filling in Gujarat and he drove the BJP to continuous political triumphs in the state. The BJP chose him as its prime ministerial candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as a result of the widespread praise for his Gujarat model of governance.

He drove the BJP to a noteworthy triumph in the 2014 general decisions and turned into the top state leader of the country. The Make in India campaign, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Prime Minister's People's Money Scheme) were just a few of Modi's ambitious initiatives as Prime Minister of India.

Modi got back to control in 2019 with much really reverberating triumph in the general elections. The effect of PM Modi's administration on India has been critical as the nation moved to fifth spot among the world's biggest economies. The State head has now promised to make India's reality's third-biggest economy by 2030.

Regardless of strong resentment from Opposition over several issues, Narendra Modi stays the most famous lawmaker in India and the world. Modi is viewed as a pioneer equipped for taking difficult choices in light of a legitimate concern for the country. He has unquestionably been a pivotal figure in Indian politics, even as his legacy is still being written.