Team India secured 3 gold medals in the compound archery category at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai. The tournament witnessed exceptional performances from Indian archers across various events.

The triumph began with the women's compound archery team, comprising Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Goswami, and Parneet, claiming gold by defeating Italy with a score of 236-226 in a closely contested match.

Celebrating this victory, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media tweeted, "Bulls-eye!! The Women's Compound Team of Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet win Gold at the Archery World Cup - Stage 1, defeating Italy 236-226. Congratulations, team."

Continuing the winning streak, the men's compound archery team, represented by Abhishek Verma, Prathmesh Fuge, and Priyansh, secured another gold medal by defeating the Netherlands with a score of 238-231.

The SAI Media tweeted again, "A two-fer in the Compound Division! Archery The Men's Compound team of Abhishek, Prathmesh, and Priyansh defeat Netherlands 238-231 to take the gold! A significant day for Indian archers."

The hat-trick of gold medals was completed by the mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha, who emerged victorious against Estonia with a narrow margin of one point (158-157) in an exhilarating final.

The SAI Media expressed the achievement, "Third Gold Medal for team India! at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 The Compound Mixed Team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Estonia 158-157 to win 3rd Gold for the country. Domination in Shanghai!"

In the individual events, Deepika Kumari showcased her prowess by defeating Estonia's Meeri-Marita Paas with a score of 120-119 in the semifinals, securing her place in the finals.

While the Indian archers celebrated their victories, the men's recurve archery team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav, also advanced to the finals after defeating Italy 5-1.

Looking ahead, the Indian squad is poised for further success in the upcoming stages of the Archery World Cup. The performances in these stages will determine the final team selection for the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking an important milestone for Indian archery on the global stage.