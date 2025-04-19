A hospital technician has been arrested in Gurugram following allegations of sexual assault made by a 46-year-old air hostess. The incident reportedly occurred in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital where the survivor was receiving treatment.

According to Gurugram Police, the complaint was officially lodged on April 14—several days after the alleged assault. An FIR was subsequently registered at the Sadar Police Station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arpit Jain confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately formed to handle the case.

“We received a sexual assault complaint on April 14 pertaining to a private hospital. Following the FIR registration, the accused technician, identified as Deepak from Muzaffarpur, was taken into custody. He had been employed at the hospital for approximately five months,” DCP Jain stated.

The survivor, who was in Gurugram for professional training, had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing health complications resulting from a drowning incident. The assault allegedly occurred while she was under ventilator support in the ICU.

Hospital authorities have suspended the accused pending the outcome of the investigation.