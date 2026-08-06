'Technology-driven maritime security key to India’s port expansion': Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal called for a technology-driven transformation of India's maritime security architecture, stressing that the country's expanding port infrastructure and growing role in global trade require a stronger and more resilient security framework.

Addressing the 2nd National Port Security Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Sonowal said ports should no longer be evaluated solely on the basis of cargo handling capacity and operational efficiency, but also on their ability to withstand emerging threats, including cyberattacks, drone incursions and vulnerabilities in global supply chains. He said maritime security has evolved into a strategic imperative rather than remaining an operational concern.

The minister highlighted the government's plans to establish the proposed Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025. The proposed body is intended to serve as a dedicated institutional mechanism for regulatory oversight, standardisation of port security protocols and enhanced coordination among maritime agencies.

Emphasising the role of digital transformation in the maritime sector, Sonowal said initiatives such as e-Samudra, the Maritime Single Window and the One Nation One Port Process are accelerating the country's transition towards smart ports. He added that these initiatives must be supported by robust cybersecurity systems and advanced risk management mechanisms to ensure secure and efficient port operations.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, Sonowal reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a secure, resilient and future-ready maritime ecosystem that aligns with the broader objective of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.

The conference was attended by around 140 participants, including representatives from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, state maritime boards and industry stakeholders. Deliberations focused on integrating security into port development, enhancing inter-agency coordination and addressing geopolitical and technology-driven risks impacting global shipping.

Senior officials, including Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary Vijay Kumar and Ministry of Home Affairs Secretary (Border Management) Dr Rajendra Kumar, also advocated a "Security by Design" approach and greater adoption of advanced technologies to address evolving maritime threats.

The recommendations emerging from the conference are expected to contribute to strengthening India's port security architecture and enhancing the resilience of its maritime infrastructure against emerging challenges.