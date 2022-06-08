A 16-year-old boy shot dead his mother because she refused to let him play the online video game PUBG.

The teen was addicted to the game, and when his mother tried to stop him, he shot her with his father's gun.

The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The forensic team also reached the spot.

An investigation was conducted, and it was revealed that the 16-year-old son shot dead his mother. The minor boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the PUBG game," Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow said on Tuesday.

"A preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him from playing, due to which he committed the incident with his father's pistol. He committed the crime in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday," the police official added.

The ADCP further informed that the boy tried to mislead the police during the investigation by "narrating a fake story about some electrician".

"We have taken the boy under custody and further probe is underway," the police official said.