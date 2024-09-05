In a fierce encounter in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday, September 5 six Maoists were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries, one of whom is critically wounded, as confirmed by police sources. The confrontation occurred during a combing operation in the dense forest area near Raghunathpalem, Karakagudem mandal. Security forces were met with heavy resistance, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

District Superintendent Rohit Raj provided further details, stating, "An encounter broke out between police and Maoists in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district this morning." Efforts are ongoing to secure the region and provide medical aid to the injured personnel, one of whom is in a critical condition.

The violent clash highlights the ongoing challenge of Maoist activity in the region, with law enforcement agencies intensifying their efforts to curb insurgent presence in these remote areas.

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Meanwhile, a separate incident on Wednesday saw the bodies of nine Naxals, killed in an encounter with security personnel, transported to the mortuary at Dantewada District Hospital in Chhattisgarh. This encounter, which occurred between the forested areas of Dantewada and Bijapur on Tuesday, involved a major offensive by the security forces. Dantewada Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Rai, reported the recovery of multiple firearms from the Naxals, including SLR rifles, .303 rifles, and .315 Bore rifles, adding to the growing cache of seized weapons. Fortunately, no security personnel were injured during the operation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the security forces for their bravery and diligence, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is committed to eradicating Naxalism from the state. He praised the ongoing operations, emphasizing that the insurgency is steadily being defeated under the current administration's resolve.

These operations mark a significant step in the fight against Maoist and Naxal forces in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh, signaling continued government focus on national security and internal peace.