T Raja Singh, a controversial leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was detained on August 23 in Hyderabad after being charged with making derogatory comments against the Prophet Muhammad.

After demonstrations broke out on Monday across Hyderabad, particularly in the South, East, and West Zones, calling for action against him, an FIR was filed against him.

Singh was heard insulting Islam and Muslims in a purported video that went viral on social media.

It needs mention here that in April 2022, Raja Singh was booked by Hyderabad Police for creating a nuisance and disturbing public peace and tranquility after he made provocative and communal speeches during a Ram Navami Shobha yatra. During the procession, he also sang a song with the lyrics, “Bharat will become a Hindu Rashtra soon”.

Last week, Raja Singh had threatened to stop Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad and said he would burn down the set at the venue. He was placed under house arrest for the threat.

After being booked under sections 295A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 153A (promoting enmity based on religion) for his remarks against the Prophet, Raja Singh claimed there was no respect for worshipers of Lord Ram in Telangana, while those who make jokes about Hindu deities get away scot-free.

Raja Singh joined the BJP after beginning his political career with the Telugu Desam Party. He currently serves as the Telangana state assembly's whip for the saffron party and represents the Goshamal constituency.

In a recent development, BJP has suspended T Raja Singh, and additionally, the party has served a show cause notice to him demanding an answer as to why he shouldn't be expelled from the party.

Raja Singh got into trouble in 2015 when he punched a police officer who had tried to stop the BJP leader from playing loud music at a wedding ceremony at 2 in the morning. A charge was filed against Raja Singh after a video surfaced of him berating and pushing the police officer.

Later that year, the BJP MLA faced the heat after he threatened a “Dadri-like incident” in response to a planned beef festival at Osmania University in Hyderabad. He also stated that he was ready to “kill or get killed” while trying to protect 'Gau Mata' (cow).