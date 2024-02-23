G Lasya Nanditha, a prominent figure in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, met with a fatal car accident in Sangareddy on February 23 . The 37-year-old politician was travelling in an SUV on the Sultanpur Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the district’s Aminpur mandal when the vehicle lost control, colliding with the divider, resulting in fatal injuries for the MLA.

Despite immediate medical attention, Nanditha succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

According to Sangareddy Superintendent of Police CH Rupesh, the tragic incident occurred while Lasya Nanditha was en route from Basara to Gatchibowli. Investigations suggest that driver fatigue might have contributed to the accident. The SUV suffered significant damage to its front side, with Nanditha's personal security officer also sustaining injuries in the crash. Initially rushed to a private hospital, Nanditha was pronounced dead upon arrival. Her body is now being transferred to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Born in 1986 in Hyderabad, Lasya Nanditha embarked on her political journey nearly a decade ago. Her career saw her serving as a corporator in the Kavadiguda ward before achieving victory as an MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.