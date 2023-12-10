Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited a private hospital in Hyderabad to see former CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had undergone hip replacement surgery on December 7 after he suffered a fall.

Days after the Telangana Assembly election results, 69-year-old KCR suffered a fall in his farmhouse in Hyderabad. He was later shifted to Yashoda Hospital in the city where he underwent surgery. According to medical reports, the BRS supremo is expected to undergo a period of recovery before resuming his official duties.

The Congress leader's visit, marked by well-wishing and a brief discussion about the Chief Minister's health, showcased a rare moment of political camaraderie amid the usual political discourse. Revanth Reddy expressed hopes for KCR's speedy recovery and a swift return to his responsibilities.

On December 3, by winning 64 seats of the 119-member assembly in Telangana, Congress registered a thumping victory in the recent Assembly election.