Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao on September 15 has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to prioritize and pass the women's reservation bill during the special session of Parliament commencing on September 18.

In his correspondence, CM K. Chandrashekar Rao highlighted the importance of ensuring gender parity in the country's political landscape. He noted that the Telangana State Government has already taken affirmative action by implementing a 30% reservation for women in public employment and educational institution admissions. However, he stressed that equitable representation in Parliament and State Legislatures is crucial to reflect the aspirations and interests of marginalized sections of society.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana State Legislature had unanimously passed a resolution on June 14, 2014, requesting the Government of India to provide for a 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures. Despite the resolution, no concrete steps have been taken by the Government of India to implement this vital reform.

CM K. Chandrashekar Rao further emphasized that the Bill had received widespread support, with the BRS Parliamentary Party passing a resolution on September 15, 2023, demanding the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and State Legislatures.