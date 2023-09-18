The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the Congress party after posters portraying former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as a goddess were displayed in Telangana. These posters depict Sonia Gandhi dressed as a goddess, complete with a jeweled crown, with a map of Telangana emerging from her right palm.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala termed this move by Congress workers as "shameful" and accused the grand old party of consistently prioritizing its "parivar" (family) over the nation and its people.

These posters appeared after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss matters related to the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, attended the meeting.

Reacting to the posters, Poonawala took to the microblogging site X to criticize Congress for allegedly insulting the country. He said, "First, Congress leaders like Aradhna Mishra said Bharat Mata ki Jai is against party discipline. In the past, BD Kalla has said to say Sonia Mata ki Jai, not BMKJ. Now Congress equates Sonia Gandhi to Bharat Mata, just like they had equated Indira to India! This is utterly shameful."

After the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Telangana's Tukkuguda and expressed her dream of witnessing the Congress government in Telangana that would work for all sections of society. She stated, "I, along with my colleagues, had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights."\