The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the suspension of Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, who faced disciplinary action for meeting Congress leader and now Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, on December 3.

The ECI had suspended DGP Anjani Kumar, along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal (expenditure) officer Mahesh Bhagwat, after they were photographed presenting a bouquet to Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. The meeting took place during the vote counting phase of the assembly polls, raising concerns about a potential violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

The suspension stemmed from the Election Commission's assertion that such meetings, especially with a contesting candidate and a prominent campaigner, could compromise the impartiality of the electoral process. The ECI deemed it a breach of the MCC, emphasizing the negative impact such actions could have on junior officers within the force.

The photos of DGP Anjani Kumar with Revanth Reddy had ignited a social media storm, prompting the Election Commission to take swift action to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. The commission stated that the DGP's decision to meet a specific candidate out of the total 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 parties was indicative of a potentially improper motive.

Following Anjani Kumar's suspension, senior IPS officer Ravi Gupta assumed the additional charge of the DGP position. However, with the ECI's recent decision to lift the suspension, Anjani Kumar is expected to resume his duties as the Director General of Police for Telangana.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, in a government order, announced, "Ravi Gupta is placed in full additional charge to the post of DGP, head of police force (HoPF) of Telangana, with immediate effect, until further orders."