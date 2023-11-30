Voting began across all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday, with polling stations operational from 7 am to 6 pm. In 106 constituencies, polling will continue till 5 PM, but in 13 Left Wing Extremism affected seats, it will end at 4 PM.

The state has 3.26 crore eligible voters, including 1,63,13,268 men and 1,63,02,261 women. A total of 2,290 candidates are contesting the elections, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

The model code of conduct became effective after the Election Commission announced the schedule on October 9. BRS has candidates in all 119 seats. According to the seat sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively.

The Congress has allocated one seat to its ally CPI, and is contesting from 118 others. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has fielded candidates in nine city segments.