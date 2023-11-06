Four cases have been registered against former cricketer and Congress leader in Telangana, Mohammed Azharuddin, just weeks before the Telangana assembly election.

Azharuddin, who is planning to contest the November 30 polls from Jubilee Hills constituency, is accused of misappropriation of funds during his presidentship of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The Rachakonda Police have registered four cases against office bearers and previous members of HCA, including Azharuddin, as he is set to file nominations for the assembly elections.

He has approached the Malkajgiri Court seeking bail in all the four cases registered against him.

Commenting on the allegations last month when the complaint was filed against him, Azharuddin called it a "stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation".

"I have seen news reports that have reported that FIR's have been registered against me on complaints by CEO, HCA. I want to state that these are all false & motivated allegations & I am in no way connected with the allegations. I will reply to the motivated allegations against me at an appropriate time. This is just a stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation. We shall stay strong and fight harderm," he wrote on X.