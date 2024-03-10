Notable figures from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, including Godam Nagesh, Shanampudi Saidireddy and Seetaram Naik, have formally pledged allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

This decision occurs amidst the ongoing 'Operation Aakarsh', a concerted effort by both the Congress and the BJP to diminish the BRS by coaxing its members to switch sides ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Politics in Telangana is witnessing a seismic shift, with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) from the BRS flocking to the BJP. This mass migration highlights internal discord within the BRS and a perception of waning leadership strength.