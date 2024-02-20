The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided the clinic of a self-proclaimed "Rural Medical Practitioner," Madhavaraju Birudaraju in a village in Warangal district, Telangana. The DCA team discovered and seized unauthorized drugs valued at Rs 52,000 during the operation on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information, the DCA officials uncovered a stash of medicines at the clinic without the necessary drug license. The quack, claiming to be a Rural Medical Practitioner, was practicing medicine without the required qualifications.

The raid exposed 48 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, cough syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensives, IV fluids, and more. The confiscated stock has an estimated value of Rs. 52,000. Notably, higher-generation 'antibiotics' were also identified during the operation.

This incident follows a similar crackdown earlier this month when the DCA raided the clinic of another alleged quack, Kalluri Srinivas Rao, in Garepalli village of Bhupalpally district. In that operation on February 3, authorized drugs worth Rs 1 lakh were seized from Rao's residence. The quack had been posing as a private medical practitioner.

The recent actions by the DCA underscore their commitment to curbing the illegal practice of medicine and ensuring the safety of the public by seizing unauthorised drugs from those operating without the required qualifications and licenses.