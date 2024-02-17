Police booked an unidentified man on the morning of February 16, for allegedly shooting 20 street dogs in Pannakal village in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

As per sources, Police found the carcasses of the dogs scattered everywhere. The incident stands in violation of the Animal Cruelty Act and Arms Act. However, the police reported that five more dogs had survived the rampage. The reason behind such killings by the suspect still remains unclear.

According to the police, 20 dogs were found dead and five more dogs were injured in the incident.

The post-mortem report is awaited. However, the dogs had been hit by bullets.

The crime occurred between 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM, according to a police inspector. There were several villagers present when the dogs were being killed.

The eyewitnesses present at the scene claimed that the person who committed the crime arrived in a car.