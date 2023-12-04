In a tragic event today, two Indian Air Force pilots lost their lives after their trainer aircraft crashed in Medak district, Telangana.

The aircraft had embarked from the Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad, for a routine training exercise when the accident took place.

The Air Force confirmed that a trainer and a trainee pilot were on board at the time of the crash. Both pilots did not survive the accident. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash.

"A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries," Indian Air Force said on X (formerly Twitter).