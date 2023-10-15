Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, today released the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) manifesto for the upcoming state polls.

The manifesto promises to continue the party's flagship welfare schemes, including Dalit Bandhu and KCR Bima.

Under the Dalit Bandhu, each Dalit household in Telangana will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh for starting a business or invest in agriculture. The KCR Bima scheme provides Rs 5 lakh insurance to 93 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state.

KCR further announced that the social pension for senior citizens, widows, and the disabled will increase from Rs 2,016 to Rs 5,000 per month in phases in the next few years. Meanwhile, the social security pension for disabled people will be increased to Rs 6,000 per month.

The party has also promised to provide gas cylinders for Rs 400 for all eligible families. The Chief Minister said BRS promises Rs 15 lakh health cover for all eligible voters.

While claiming that housing for everybody is a social responsibility of the government, the Telangana CM announced yet another one lakh double-bed rooms to be built in Hyderabad.

KCR is scheduled to address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district on later today to mark the launch of his election campaign.

The BRS had released candidates for 115 out of the total 119 Assembly seats in August, taking a head start over the BJP and Congress.

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.