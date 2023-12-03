Congress has crossed the halfway mark in Telangana in very early leads even as counting continues for the election results. Noteworthy is that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in trailing in the Kamareddy seat.

Stating that he won't get into numbers now, after the early trends show Congress's dominance, BRS MP K Keshava Rao said, "I will not get into the figures now because I would not undermine the surveys. You have your own studies, I have mine. As far as the surveys are concerned, you have given Congress a lead. But as per my studies, we have a comfortable majority to get into power. Congress is fighting a lone battle. They have no supporters. They have to get the seats all by themselves. But, BJP and AIMIM are sure to support us in case of need."

On Congress's lead, he says, "We have to congratulate them. This is not a joke. They have done a great job. We are coming down, they have gone up. This has to be accepted because the figures will say. There is no question about hiding those things."

The state went to polls in a single phase on November 30 and over 71 per cent voter turnout was recorded. According to most exit polls, including India Today-Axis My India, Congress has an edge over the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy are among the candidates who contested the election. India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected that Congress will win 63–73 seats while the ruling BRS is likely to get 34–44 seats.

It would be worthwhile to see if Congress will manage to unseat the BRS from power and dash its hopes of forming a government for a record third term.