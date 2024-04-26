Hours after the Telangana state board announced the results of the 2024 Intermediate Public Examination on April 24, seven students, of which two were girls allegedly died by suicide.

The cases were reported from Rajendranagar which is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Kollur.

The board had declared the results of students who wrote the exams for the first (equivalent of Class 11) and second year (Class 12). As per PTI, the police said the deaths were reported in the last 48 hours after the results were released.

The Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police informed that the two girls who allegedly took their lives failed in the examination.

The students were aged 16 or 17 years. Police also informed they took their lives by hanging, jumping into a community well, or drowning in a pond.

More than 9.8 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was conducted earlier this year. Around 61.06 per cent of students (2.87 lakh) passed in the first year (equivalent of Class 11). The pass percentage was 69.46 per cent (3.22 lakh) in the second year.

It may be mentioned that 22 students died by suicide in Telangana after the intermediate results were released in 2019.

Surprisingly, Telangana accounts for 5 per cent of student suicides in the country. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, the state ranked 11th among the 28 states in 2022. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh were the top three states with the highest number of student suicides.